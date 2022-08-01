Mumbai reports 322 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

As many as 13,433 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,78,29,595

A Mumbaikar gets his booster dose at Ghodapdeo, Byculla. Pic/Ashish Raje

The city on Sunday recorded 322 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths that raised the tally of infections to 11,24,813 and toll to 19,651, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. At least 236 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, raising the count of recoveries to 11,03,261, leaving the city with 1,901 active cases, the official said.

As many as 13,433 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,78,29,595, he said. The recovery rate in the city is at 98 per cent, while the growth rate of infections was at 0.023 per cent between July 24 and 30, the official said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,849 fresh cases and three fatalities, taking the tally to 80,47,455 and the toll to 1,48,104, a state health department official said. Apart from the two fatalities in Mumbai, Ratnagiri reported 1 death. With 1,853 people discharged in the past 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 78,86,348 at the recovery rate of 98 per cent, leaving Maharashtra with 13,003 active cases, the official said.

The state laboratories have detected 52 cases of BA.5 and 10 cases of BA. 4 sub-variants along with 79 patients of BA.2.75, the official said. While eight cases of BA.2.75 sub-variant of novel coronavirus are from Solapur, the rest of the cases are from Pune. With the new additions, the count of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has increased to 258 and 199, respectively, he said. Maharashtra’s fatality rate stands at 1.84 per cent, he said. With 41,354 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,31,88,369.

