Mumbai reports 375 cases, no fatality; state sees 1 death

A woman gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Byculla zoo. Pic/Ashish Raje

With 375 new cases, Mumbai’s Covid-19 infection count grew to 10,64,056 on Sunday. The city’s death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day. As many as 234 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total count to 10,43,342. The financial capital’s overall recovery rate stood at 98 per cent.

The city currently has 2,070 active patients. Of the 375 new patients, 358 or 95 per cent were asymptomatic while 17 needed hospitalisation. Of these patients, only three were put on oxygen beds. As of Sunday, only 89 of the total 24,472 dedicated Covid beds at hospitals and health facilities were occupied. The doubling rate in the financial capital stood at 2,872 days while the growth rate between May 22 and 28 was 0.024 per cent.

Mumbai division or the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 468 new cases. With this, the case count of this region is now 22,40,283 and the fatality figure is 39,837. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 550 new coronavirus positive cases, 21 more than the previous day, which raised the overall tally to 78,85,944, while one death took the toll to 1,47,859, the state health department said.

