Mumbai reports 376 new cases, 2 deaths; state count 1,205

A woman and a man get their vaccine doses at Nair hospital. File pic

Mumbai on Sunday reported 376 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the metropolis’ tally to 11,46,267 and the toll to 19,709, a BMC official said. The recovery count increased by 608 in 24 hours and reached 11,23,609, which left the city with 2,949 active cases, he said.

Of the new cases, only 27 are symptomatic, the civic official said. So far, 1,81,24,510 samples have been examined for coronavirus, including 5,798 in the last 24 hours, he added.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,803 days, as per BMC data.

Across the state, 1,205 fresh infections and three fatalities were reported, which took the tally to 81,04,854 and the death toll to 1,48,264, an official said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounted for 696 new cases, followed by Pune circle with 317, Nashik (45), Kolhapur (25), Nagpur (61), Latur (37), Aurangabad (19) and Akola (5), the official said. The three deaths comprised two in MMR and one in Nagpur circle, he added.

The recovery count rose by 1,532 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,48,228, leaving the state with an active caseload of 8,364, he said.

Thane saw 1,882 active cases, while 1,735 new infections were reported in Pune.

Health department data showed 8,42,11,629 Coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 22,001 in the last 24 hours.

81,04,854 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

696 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

02 No. of deaths in city on sunday

608 Patients Recovered and discharged in city on sunday

