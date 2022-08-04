Mumbai reports 410 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,26,150, while the death toll increased to 19,654

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai on Thursday reported 410 new Covid-19 cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the metropolis, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,26,150, while the death toll increased to 19,654, as per BMC bulletin.

Mumbai's tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,04,261 after 279 more people recovered from the respiratory disease, leaving the city with 2,235 active cases, said the bulletin.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.1 per cent.

Of the 410 new Covid-19 cases, only 28 patients were symptomatic, according to the bulletin.

The growth rate of Covid-19 stood at 0.027 per cent between July 28 and August 3, while the case doubling rate was 2621 days.

As per the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 9,691 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,78,62,485.