Mumbai reports 434 new Covid-19 cases, one death; highest daily count since July 9

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 434 new Covid-19 cases and one death, as per the BMC's health bulletin. On August 3, the city reported the highest daily count since July 9. Of the 434 new Covid-19 cases, only 23 patients were symptomatic.

The overall tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 11,25,740 Covid-19 cases and the death toll increased to 19,652. The city has a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 10,725 tests were conducted, increasing the cumulative count to 1,78,52,794.

Around 282 more cases recovered from the respiratory disease. Mumbai presently has 2,106 active cases, mentioned the BMC bulletin.

The growth rate of Covid-19 stood at 0.025 per cent between July 27 and August 2 and the case doubling rate was 2,830 days.