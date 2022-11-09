Mumbai reports 46 new Covid-19 cases and one death

With a positivity rate of 98.3 per cent and doubling rate of 13,369 days, the city now has 357 active cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Wednesday, Mumbai logged 46 new Covid-19 cases and one death, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the BMC health bulletin, the count of recoveries reached 11,34,425 after 84 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: "I'm thankful to court," says Raut after getting bail in money laundering case

With a positivity rate of 98.3 per cent and doubling rate of 13,369 days, the city now has 357 active cases.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal