Breaking News
Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts
Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund
Nitish Kumar led-Mahagatbandhan government to expand Cabinet today
Mumbai reports 584 new Covid-19 cases; state count 1,189, one death
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 584 new Covid 19 cases state count 1189 one death

Mumbai reports 584 new Covid-19 cases; state count 1,189, one death

Updated on: 16 August,2022 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Of the new cases, 522 are asymptomatic. The recovery count increased by 407 in 24 hours to touch 11,08,290, which left the city with an active caseload of 5,218

Mumbai reports 584 new Covid-19 cases; state count 1,189, one death

A man gets his booster shot at Nair hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai on Monday reported 584 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,33,172, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,664, a civic official said. This is a drop from the 882 cases and one death recorded on Sunday, said the BMC official.


Of the new cases, 522 are asymptomatic. The recovery count increased by 407 in 24 hours to touch 11,08,290, which left the city with an active caseload of 5,218. 

BMC data showed that the overall number of Coronavirus tests increased by 7,258 in 24 hours to reach 1,79,57,445. 


Also read: Covid-19 intranasal vaccine Phase III trials over, proven safe: Bharat Biotech

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 1,189 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, which took the state’s tally to 80,73,529 and death toll to 1,48,172, a health department official said. A day earlier, the state had seen 2,082 cases and three deaths.

The lone death took place in Panvel Municipal Corporation limits.

So far, 79,13,209 persons have recovered, including 1,142 in 24 hours, leaving the state with 12,148 active cases, he said.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent. The number of tests held so far in Maharashtra rose by 19,004 in 24 hours to touch 8,36,64,817, as per the data. 

80,73,529 Total No. of cases in maharashtra
844  Total no. of cases reported in mmr in the last 24 hours
0 No. of deaths in city on monday
407 patients Recovered and discharged in city on  monday

Coronavirus mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK