Mumbai reports 584 new Covid-19 cases; state count 1,189, one death

A man gets his booster shot at Nair hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai on Monday reported 584 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,33,172, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,664, a civic official said. This is a drop from the 882 cases and one death recorded on Sunday, said the BMC official.

Of the new cases, 522 are asymptomatic. The recovery count increased by 407 in 24 hours to touch 11,08,290, which left the city with an active caseload of 5,218.

BMC data showed that the overall number of Coronavirus tests increased by 7,258 in 24 hours to reach 1,79,57,445.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 1,189 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, which took the state’s tally to 80,73,529 and death toll to 1,48,172, a health department official said. A day earlier, the state had seen 2,082 cases and three deaths.

The lone death took place in Panvel Municipal Corporation limits.

So far, 79,13,209 persons have recovered, including 1,142 in 24 hours, leaving the state with 12,148 active cases, he said.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent. The number of tests held so far in Maharashtra rose by 19,004 in 24 hours to touch 8,36,64,817, as per the data.

80,73,529 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

844 Total no. of cases reported in mmr in the last 24 hours

0 No. of deaths in city on monday

407 patients Recovered and discharged in city on monday