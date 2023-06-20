Breaking News
Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power
Mumbai reports 6 new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 34

Updated on: 20 June,2023 08:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

No death was reported on June 20, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Tuesday reported as many as six new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,919, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.


No death was reported on June 20, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.


The city now has an active caseload of 34 patients, it further said.


The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by eight more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,112.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 13 and June 19 was 0.0005 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,91,326 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 905 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 152,729 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, on Monday, did not report a single Covid-19 case.

According to the BMC data, this is the first time since February 13 that Mumbai reported zero Covid-19 cases.

Mumbai has not reported any death since June 7 this year, the official said.

India witnessed a single-day rise of 36 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 2020, while the active caseload declined to 1,844, according to Union Health Ministry data, according to the PTI.

The number of fatalities currently stands at 5,31,897 (5.31 lakh), the data, updated at 8 am on Tuesday, showed, as per the PTI.

The total number of Covid cases currently stands at 4,49,93,579 (4.49 crore).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,59,838 (4.44 crore) while the case fatality rate is at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, the PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)

