Mumbai reports 6 news cases of Covid-19, one death; active tally at 85

Representational Pic
Mumbai reported 6 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Tuesday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,901, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.
According to bulletin, the toll in the city reached to 19,744 after a death of a 68-year-old woman was reported.
The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,072 after 11 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.
The city now has 85 active cases, as per the health bulletin.
Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.