×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: When we went to file missing complaint on Aug 15, they refused and said she’ll return, says cousin
Mumbai: Passenger bodies to talk to railway minister in Bandra Terminus row
Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled
Mumbai: Did MIDC give Rs 185-cr contract to blacklisted contractor?
Mumbai: Three held for abducting and robbing men by posing as CBI officers

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 6 news cases of Covid 19 one death active tally at 85

Mumbai reports 6 news cases of Covid-19, one death; active tally at 85

Updated on: 29 November,2022 08:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,072 after 11 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours

Mumbai reports 6 news cases of Covid-19, one death; active tally at 85

Representational Pic


Mumbai reported 6 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Tuesday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,901, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.


According to bulletin, the toll in the city reached to 19,744 after a death of a 68-year-old woman was reported. 



The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,072 after 11 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.


Also Read: Maharashtra govt not serious in tackling measles outbreak: Rajesh Tope

The city now has 85 active cases, as per the health bulletin.

Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai Coronavirus mumbai news maharashtra india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK