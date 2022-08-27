Mumbai reports 625 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths; active tally at 5,177

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,42,708, while the death toll increased to 19,684

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 625 new cases of coronavirus and three fatalities, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,42,708, while the death toll increased to 19,684, as per BMC bulletin.

As per the bulletin issued by the civic body, 8,296 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,80,66,252. The count of recoveries has reached 11,17,847 after 837 patients recovered from the infection during the day.

With this, the recovery rate stands at 97.8 per cent in the city, which now has 5,177 active cases, as per BMC bulletin.

Out of the 625 new patients, 579 were asymptomatic, while 46 symptomatic people were admitted in hospitals. Of these, 13 patients were on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city is at 0.070 per cent for the period between August 20 and August 26, while the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases is 988 days.

