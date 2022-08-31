Mumbai reports 638 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Of the 638 new patients, 44 were symptomatic and hospitalized, out of which 12 were on oxygen support, said the bulletin

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 638 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 11,44,823. The city also reported four fresh deaths linked to the infection, pushing the toll to 19,698, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

As many as 789 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking their cumulative tally to 11,20,868 and leaving the metropolis with 4,257 active cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

Of the 638 new patients, 44 were symptomatic and hospitalized, out of which 12 were on oxygen support, said the bulletin.

A total of 8,734 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their overall count to 1,80,98,389, it added.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 1,600 new Covid-19 cases and five patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the state health department.

The state's Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.04 per cent.

The health department said 1,864 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,41,458 and leaving the state with 10,633 active cases.

