Breaking News
Sonali Phogat death: Haryana Police detains man, Goa Police arrives for probe
Sharad Pawar advocates 'unity of Opposition parties' for 2024 elections
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away
India's GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in Q1, fastest in a year
Maharashtra reports 1,600 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths
Jacqueline chose to overlook Sukesh's criminal record, continued to indulge in financial transactions: ED
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 638 new Covid 19 cases four deaths

Mumbai reports 638 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Updated on: 31 August,2022 08:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Of the 638 new patients, 44 were symptomatic and hospitalized, out of which 12 were on oxygen support, said the bulletin

Mumbai reports 638 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Representational image


On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 638 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 11,44,823. The city also reported four fresh deaths linked to the infection, pushing the toll to 19,698, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.


As many as 789 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking their cumulative tally to 11,20,868 and leaving the metropolis with 4,257 active cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

Also read: Maharashtra reports 1,600 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths


Of the 638 new patients, 44 were symptomatic and hospitalized, out of which 12 were on oxygen support, said the bulletin.

A total of 8,734 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their overall count to 1,80,98,389, it added.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 1,600 new Covid-19 cases and five patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the state health department.

The state's Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.04 per cent.

The health department said 1,864 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,41,458 and leaving the state with 10,633 active cases.

 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
brihanmumbai municipal corporation Coronavirus mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK