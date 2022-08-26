Mumbai reports 679 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

The tally of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai rose to 11,42,083 while the death toll increased to 19,681

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai on Friday reported 679 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The tally of Covid-19 cases in India's financial capital rose to 11,42,083 while the death toll increased to 19,681, it said.

The new Covid-19 cases were detected from 9,572 tests. The total of tests carried out in the city rose to 1,80,57,956.

Mumbai's tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,17,010 with more than 1,099 patients recovering during the day.

The city has a recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and 5,392 active patients.

Of 679 new patients, only 65 had symptoms of the viral illness.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city declined to 0.074 per cent between August 19 and 25, while the time taken for the caseload to double was 929 days.

