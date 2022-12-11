Breaking News
Mumbai reports 7 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 64

Updated on: 11 December,2022 08:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

No death was reported on December 11, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,744, the BMC said

Representational Pic


Mumbai reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The fresh cases took the tally of infections in the metropolis to 11,55,004, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin. 


No death was reported on December 11, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,744, it said.



The recovery count increased by 16 to touch 11,35,196, the bulletin said.


The city now has an active tally of 64, it further said.

As per BMC data, the caseload doubling time is 1,33,120 days and the overall growth rate of cases between December 4 and 10 stood at 0.001 per cent.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the total number of coronavirus tests conducted so far was 1,85,89,429, including 2,001 in the past 24 hours. 

