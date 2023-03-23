Mumbai reports 71 Covid-19 cases; 1 dead in Solapur

Five confirmed Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the city on Wednesday

A woman is tested for Covid-19, at Bandra Terminus. Mumbai, as of Wednesday, had 361 active cases. File Pic/Shadab Khan

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 334 fresh novel Coronavirus cases, 54 more than a day before, and one fatality in Solapur, the health department said in a bulletin. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report, 71 of these new cases were from Mumbai.

Five confirmed Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the city on Wednesday. A total of 1,290 people were tested for the virus, according to the BMC report. As of Wednesday evening, 26 beds were occupied out of the total 4,350 beds dedicated to Covid-19 management in the city. Not a single patient needed oxygen support, shows the BMC report.

The state’s Covid-19 infection tally rose to 81,40,479 and the death toll to 1,48,430. The active cases stand at 1,648. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent. The bulletin said 174 people recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 79,90,401. The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent. The health department said 6,440 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of tests conducted in the state to 8,65,63,502.

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the Covid-19 situation amid a rise in cases across the country and also took stock of the public health preparedness, officials said. He directed officials to enhance genome sequencing while also emphasizing on Covid-appropriate behaviour. India recorded 1,134 new cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

