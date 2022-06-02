Mumbai reports 739 new Covid-19 cases after almost four months

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4, but no fatalities, as per the bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases. On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities.
On the second day in a row on Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed over 500 new COVID-19 cases.
With the spike in daily infections, the number of active cases has jumped close to 3,000 and the number of beds occupied also crossed the 100-mark after a long gap.
In another worrying development, the Dharavi slum colony reported 10 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases to 37, a civic official said.
Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 10,66,541. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.
The fresh cases were detected after conducting 8,792 tests in the past 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 tests has climbed to 1,71,45,746.
Mumbai is now left with 2,970 active cases and only 102 of 24,472 beds remain occupied currently, the bulletin said.
As per the bulletin, 710 of the 739 patients are asymptomatic and only 29 symptomatic patients are admitted in hospitals. Five of them are on oxygen support.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai is 98 per cent. A total of 295 patients were discharged after COVID-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of recoveries in Mumbai to 10,44,005, the bulletin said.
The overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai stood at 0.033 per cent between May 25 to 31 and the city has a doubling rate of 2,027 days.
Maharashtra, meanwhile, recorded the highest daily cases since February 24 at 1,081. There were no deaths, the state health department said in a bulletin.
With fresh infections, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 78,88,167 and the toll to 1,47,860. On Tuesday, the state recorded 711 cases and one COVID-19 fatality.
On February 24, Maharashtra recorded 1,124 infections.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent and the case recovery rate in the state is now 98.07 per cent. Maharashtra’s active tally of cases now stands at 4,032.
Nandurbar, Dhule, Latur, Parbhani, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia have zero active cases.
A total of 524 patients recovered from COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,36,275.
With 25,416 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of the samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,09,51,360, as per the bulletin.
