Mumbai reports 739 new Covid-19 cases after almost four months

Updated on: 02 June,2022 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases. On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities

A woman is being administered with COVID vaccine at Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar, on Thursday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4, but no fatalities, as per the bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases. On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities.




On the second day in a row on Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed over 500 new COVID-19 cases.


