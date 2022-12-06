×
Mumbai reports 8 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 50

Updated on: 06 December,2022 09:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

No death was reported on December 6, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,744

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 8 new Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,951, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.


According to the bulletin, no death was reported on December 6, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,744.



The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,157 after 9 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.


Also Read: Maharashtra leaders fume at violence against state vehicles in Karnataka

The city now has 50 active cases, it said.

Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.

