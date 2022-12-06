Mumbai reports 8 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 50

No death was reported on December 6, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,744
Representational Pic
Mumbai on Tuesday reported 8 new Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,951, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.
According to the bulletin, no death was reported on December 6, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,744.
The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,35,157 after 9 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.
The city now has 50 active cases, it said.
Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.