Mumbai reports 832 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated on: 25 August,2022 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai’s count of recuperated cases rose to 11,13,829 after 330 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness, leaving the metropolis with 6,269 active cases

A woman gets her booster dose at Cooperage Gardens. File Pic/Ashish Raje


The city reported 832 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, up from around 600 registered a day ago. Two more patients succumbed to the infection, the civic body said. With this, the overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,39,773, while the death toll increased to 19,675, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.


The city reported 240 more cases as compared to Monday, when it added 592 patients, but no death linked to the viral infection. Mumbai’s count of recuperated cases rose to 11,13,829 after 330 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness, leaving the metropolis with 6,269 active cases, said the BMC. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97.8 per cent. Of the 832 new cases, only 49 patients were symptomatic, the bulletin added. 

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly passes bill to reverse previous govt's decision of increasing Mumbai civic body wards


Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 1,910 new Covid cases, an increase of 727 from a day ago, while seven more patients died due to the infection and the active tally crossed the 12,000-mark in the state, said the health department.

The tally of Covid cases in the state has jumped to 80,87,476, while the death toll increased to 1,48,203, as per the department. As per the bulletin, of the total new cases reported across the state, the highest 1,355 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by Pune circle at 199, and Nagpur circle at 86 new cases.

80,87,476
Total no of cases in Maharashtra

1,355
Total no of cases reported in mmr in the last 24 hours

2
No of deaths in city on Wednesday

330
Patients recovered and discharged in city on Wednesday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

