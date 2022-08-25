Mumbai reports 832 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Mumbai’s count of recuperated cases rose to 11,13,829 after 330 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness, leaving the metropolis with 6,269 active cases

The city reported 832 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, up from around 600 registered a day ago. Two more patients succumbed to the infection, the civic body said. With this, the overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,39,773, while the death toll increased to 19,675, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

The city reported 240 more cases as compared to Monday, when it added 592 patients, but no death linked to the viral infection. Mumbai’s count of recuperated cases rose to 11,13,829 after 330 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness, leaving the metropolis with 6,269 active cases, said the BMC. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97.8 per cent. Of the 832 new cases, only 49 patients were symptomatic, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 1,910 new Covid cases, an increase of 727 from a day ago, while seven more patients died due to the infection and the active tally crossed the 12,000-mark in the state, said the health department.

The tally of Covid cases in the state has jumped to 80,87,476, while the death toll increased to 1,48,203, as per the department. As per the bulletin, of the total new cases reported across the state, the highest 1,355 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by Pune circle at 199, and Nagpur circle at 86 new cases.

