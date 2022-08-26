Mumbai reports 838 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Of 838 new patients, only 34 had symptoms of the viral illness
A man gets his booster shot at Cooperage Gardens, Colaba. File pic/Ashish Raje
As on Thursday, there were 5,724 active patients in city; 1,887 new cases and six deaths reported across state The city on Thursday reported 838 new Covid-19 cases and two pandemic-related deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. The tally of Covid-19 cases in the financial capital rose to 11,41,404 while the death toll increased to 19,679, it said.
The new Covid-19 cases were detected from 11,951 tests. The total of tests carried out in the city rose to 1,80,48,384. Mumbai’s tally of recovered patients rose to 11,16,001 with more than 1,199 patients recovering during the day. The city has a recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and 5,724 active patients. Of 838 new patients, only 34 had symptoms of the viral illness.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,887 fresh cases and six deaths, the state health department said. The state’s case tally rose to 80,91,276, and toll to 1,48,214. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,913 cases and five fatalities. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent. There are 12,269 active cases in the state now. As many as 2,190 patients recovered, taking the total of recovered patients to 79,30,793.
80,91,276
Total no of cases in Maharashtra
1,384
Total no of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours
2
No of deaths in city on Thursday
1,199
Patients recovered and discharged in city on Thursday
