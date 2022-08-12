Breaking News
Mumbai: Two Shiv Sena party workers booked for 'defaming' Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Mumbai reports 871 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Mumbai: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on August 14
BREAKING: Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Protest by people with HIV alleging shortage of drugs continues
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 871 new Covid 19 cases one death

Mumbai reports 871 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 12 August,2022 07:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With this addition, the city's infection tally surged to 11,30,839 and the death toll to 19,663

Mumbai reports 871 new Covid-19 cases, one death

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbai on Thursday reported 871 new coronavirus positive cases, while one patient succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.


With this addition, the city's infection tally surged to 11,30,839 and the death toll to 19,663.

A total of 9,213 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative test count to 1,79,31,269.


There are now 4,243 active Covid-19 cases in the city.

Mumbai's recovery count rose to 11,06,933 after 445 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals during the day, the health bulletin issued by the city civic body said.

The city has a recovery rate of 97.9 per cent. Of the 871 new infection cases, 40 patients were symptomatic, while the remaining 831 patients were asymptomatic, it said.

The overall Covid-19 growth rate improved to 0.037 per cent for the period between August 5 and 11, while the case doubling rate grew to 1,898 days.

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK