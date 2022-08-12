Mumbai reports 871 new Covid-19 cases, one death

With this addition, the city's infection tally surged to 11,30,839 and the death toll to 19,663

Mumbai on Thursday reported 871 new coronavirus positive cases, while one patient succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A total of 9,213 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative test count to 1,79,31,269.

There are now 4,243 active Covid-19 cases in the city.

Mumbai's recovery count rose to 11,06,933 after 445 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals during the day, the health bulletin issued by the city civic body said.

The city has a recovery rate of 97.9 per cent. Of the 871 new infection cases, 40 patients were symptomatic, while the remaining 831 patients were asymptomatic, it said.

The overall Covid-19 growth rate improved to 0.037 per cent for the period between August 5 and 11, while the case doubling rate grew to 1,898 days.