Mumbai reports fewer Covid-19 cases but three deaths

A Mumbaikar gets his booster dose on the zoo premises on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje

On Monday Mumbai saw a drop in new Covid-19 cases but three people lost their lives while battling it. The city reported 176 new cases from 8,358 samples. The test positivity rate stood at 2.10 per cent. On Monday, of the 176 fresh cases, 19 needed hospitalisation and four were put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally is 11,23,088.

Currently, there are 1,826 active patients in Mumbai out of whom 212 are being treated in hospitals and 23 are on oxygen support. As per BMC officials, two women, one 70-years-old and the other 56-years-old, both suffering from another ailment died. A 32-year-old man suffering from chronic liver disease also lost his life. The total death count due to Covid is 19,643.

In the past 24 hours, 164 patients recovered after which the total recovery count has reached 11,01,619. On Monday the state reported 785 cases after which the total count went up to 80,35,046. On the other hand, 937 patients recovered and the total tally went up to 78,72,444. On Monday 6 deaths were reported in the state.

Apart from people in Mumbai, two people died in Pune Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction, and one person died in Satara. The total death toll stood at 1,48,068 and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent as per the state health officials. At least 263 cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). At least 275 patients were reported from the Pune circle.

