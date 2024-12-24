Breaking News
Mumbai reports two major fires: Mankhurd scrap godown and Bandra high-rise blaze

Updated on: 24 December,2024 01:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Two significant fires broke out in Mumbai, one at Mankhurd scrap godowns and the other in a Bandra West high-rise. While no casualties were reported

File Pic

Mumbai witnessed two significant fire incidents on Monday, one at the Mankhurd Mandala scrap godowns and another at a residential high-rise in Bandra West. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in either case, though one elderly woman was hospitalised for suffocation-related issues.


The first incident occurred at the Mankhurd Mandala scrap godowns, where a massive fire broke out and took over eight hours to extinguish. The blaze, which spread across more than 10,000 square feet, posed significant challenges for firefighters due to the flammable materials stored in the area, such as electric wires, clothing, and other scrap items. The Mumbai Fire Brigade classified the site as a high-risk zone, citing its load-bearing tin sheds as a recurring obstacle during firefighting operations.


"Fires in this area are challenging to control as the structure's composition and stored materials allow flames to spread rapidly," explained a fire brigade official. Despite these hurdles, the blaze was eventually brought under control with the coordinated efforts of fire engines, water jets, and civic teams.


Meanwhile, the second fire was reported at Fortune Enclave, a ground-plus-15-storey residential building located on 14th Road, Bandra West. The fire broke out on the sixth floor at 12:56 am, prompting an immediate response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The firefighting team evacuated the entire building as a precautionary measure and successfully rescued 13 residents from various floors.

Among those rescued was an 80-year-old woman, Sati Gopal Paryani, who was found unconscious on the eighth floor. She was carried to safety by firefighters and admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital for treatment. Her condition was reported to be stable. The fire was extinguished by 3:28 am on Tuesday.

According to the fire brigade report, residents from the second, eighth, and fifteenth floors were escorted to safety via the building’s staircase. The swift response of the firefighters ensured that no severe injuries or fatalities occurred.

Both incidents underline the importance of fire safety awareness and preparedness, particularly in high-risk zones like scrap godowns and high-rise residential buildings.

mankhurd bandra mumbai news maharashtra mumbai

