Mumbai: 87-year-old retired officer of home guard shoots himself dead in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: 87-year-old retired officer of home guard shoots himself dead in Ghatkopar

Updated on: 23 June,2022 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

The deceased is identified as Ramesh Maganlal Sanghavi, a retired commanding officer of the home guard

Representative image


A 87-year-old retired officer of the home guard committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed revolver in the premises of a residential society in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased is identified as Ramesh Maganlal Sanghavi, a retired commanding officer of the home guard. On Wednesday morning he left apartment saying he is stepping out for a morning walk and then shot himself in the head in the building premises, the official said.




The incident took place at Kailash Regency society at M G Road in Ghatkopar (east) in the morning hours, an official from Tilak Nagar police station said.


Also read: Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLA's PA shot, injured in Ahmednagar district

A suicide note was recovered from the deceased man’s person, in which he had stated that he was taking the extreme step as he was fed up of his ailments.

According to police the revolver used by Sanghavi is licensed one.

Sanghavi’s son Gaurang (55) informed the police that his father was suffering from diabetes and hernia-like ailment, because of which he was upset for a long time, the official said.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed by Tilak Nagar police station and further investigation is underway.

