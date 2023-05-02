Mumbai road concretisation: Traffic restrictions issued by police, check alternate route in Worli

One way and traffic diversion order will remain enforce from 02/05/2023 to 31/05/2023, a traffic notification issued by Mumbai Traffic Police said

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday issued traffic restrictions in Worli area of Mumbai in view of road road concretisation work in area.

In a traffic notification, Mumbai Traffic Police said, whereas the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to undertake cement concretisation work on Motilal Sanghi Road under the jurisdiction of Worli Traffic Division. The said road is a narrow road and during cement concretisation work period if both way traffic will be continued, it will cause huge traffic congestion.

The notification said, to declare the said road as one way and for traffic management necessary order on temporary basis needs to be issued.

The traffic notification was issued by Raju Bhujbal, DCP, Traffic Police, Mumbai.

It said, in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public, the following order was being issued-

One Way Road

- Motilal Sanghi North Bound from Lotus Junction to Punam Chambers up to Dr. A.B. Road shall be closed for vehicular traffic however, South Bound traffic will remain in motion on the said road.

Alternate Road

- Traffic on North Bound of Motilal Sanghi Road shall proceed through Dr. Annie Besant Road- U tum from Gafar Khan junction and again regulate on Motilal Sanghi Road.

"One way and traffic diversion order will remain enforce from 02/05/2023 to 31/05/2023," the notification said.