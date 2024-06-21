Mumbai roads will be pothole-free in 2 years, concretisation work ongoing: Maharashtra CM Shinde

CM Shinde also urged the Mumbai residents to cooperate with the administration in keeping the metropolis clean and beautiful

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the roads in Mumbai will be pothole-free in the next two years as the concretisation work is currently underway, reported the PTI.

CM Shinde also urged the Mumbai residents to cooperate with the administration in keeping the metropolis clean and beautiful.

According to the PTI, while speaking at an event held here in memory of former Mumbai sheriff and noted jurist late Nana Chudasama, CM Eknath Shinde said that a deep cleaning drive has been undertaken some time back and it has reduced pollution.

"Concretisation of roads in the entire city is being done. In the next two years, Mumbai will be pothole-free. The civic administration is working with the government and police to ease the traffic congestion," he said, adding that cleanliness drives are being implemented at all beaches in the city, as per the PTI.

Traffic congestion in south Mumbai has reduced after the coastal road was partially opened. People are saving on time, money and fuel, he added.

When private individuals and organisations come together with the feeling that the city belongs to people and that they should contribute towards its development, then the speed of development and beautification will increase, CM Shinde said.

AI to be used for effective policing in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used for more effective and efficient policing and resolving traffic management issues in the state, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, while speaking to reporters after a meeting of the home department, which he heads, Devendra Fadnavis said IIM Nagpur, in association with the government, had prepared a report on how to use AI for effective and efficient policing, crime detection and “predictive situations”.

“A government company will be formed. the project will be rolled out soon. Analysis of criminals and the nature of crimes can be done. Data on cyber crime can be analysed and traffic management issues can also be resolved. Modules will be prepared for different units,” he said, as per the news agency.

Devendra Fadnavis said that the rains and model code of conduct (MCC) for the assembly polls, due in October, could delay the ongoing police recruitment drive and some candidates might not get another chance because of the age bar. Wherever it is raining, the next dates have been announced for outdoor physical tests, he said, as per the PTI.