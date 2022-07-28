Mumbai: Royal Palms had offered land for car depot in 2015, says activist Stalin D

His integrity questioned by Aarey car shed backers, Stalin of NGO Vanashakti says MMRCL officials had even visited the site

Stalin (right), other activists from Aarey Conservation Group, address the media on July 15. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The promoter of Royal Palms had offered 30-60 acres at the Goregaon property for the Metro-3 car shed, said activist Stalin D of non-profit Vanashakti, days after backers of the Aarey project and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya questioned his integrity. Stalin said Metro implementing body MMRCL had sought more details of the site, while the then CM Devendra Fadnavis reserved it for the car depot project in city’s Development Plan.

The activists have a lot to explain, too, said the BJP. Two weeks ago, Stalin and other activists associated with the Aarey Conservation Group had alleged that the move behind the Aarey car shed was part of a huge land scam. They had said Kanjurmarg was a much better option. Soon after their press conference, many people including Somaiya targeted Vanashakti.



Activists have termed the government’s move to resume work at Aarey a huge land scam. Pic/Satej Shinde

In July 2015, Stalin said, Royal Palms India Private Limited had written to Fadnavis, MMRCL’s managing director offering its land in return for four additional to normal FSI—floor space index—on its land as is allowed by the BMC under its parking policy. In response, the MMRCL (Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited) wrote, “Vide referred letter and joint site visit of undersigned, you are requested to submit location plan of the offered plot on Google Map, contour plan, documents of property ownership and any other relevant documents immediately so as to take further necessary action.”

Stalin told mid-day, “The basis of these questions was a letter written to the CM Shri Fadnavis. The promoter of Royal Palms, a privately owned area in Goregaon East, wrote to MMRCL, the then CM and other officials offering Royal Palms as an option for the Metro 3 car shed…the CM himself approved reserving this site for the depot in the DP.” The activists called Somaiya’s allegations a “lame attempt to take away attention from his own government’s mistakes and attempt to exploit Aarey and Kanjurmarg to benefit the real estate lobby”.

“After raising questions in Parliament for over a decade, Mr Somaiya has decided to remain silent on the illegal deal between two developers. What is the cost of this silence? Why has Mr Somaiya not made any statement on that deal after we exposed the scam? He should continue pursuing this issue instead of making baseless allegations against NGOs and environmentalists”, Stalin said.

During their earlier press address, the activists had sought to know from Fadnavis, who is now the deputy CM, why only 15 ha at Kanjumarg were suitable for the Metro-6 car depot and not 41 ha at the same place for an integrated depot. “The Aarey crisis has been created to benefit builders and may well turn into a business destination. Mumbai should be alert to the mischief being played in Aarey and stop it from turning into another Royal Palms,” said Stalin.

‘Unnecessary controversy’

BJP Mumbai’s secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta said the Metro car shed at Aarey is for the welfare of Mumbai and it will provide better commuting facilities to the People. “The site has been cleared by the Supreme Court. Unnecessary controversy is being raked up by the so-called environmentalists. Shifting of the car shed is not in the interest of Mumbai and there will also be huge cost escalation as also a delay in the project. I want to know from the Save Aarey activists who have provided an office to them in Royal Palms and who pays staff salary and rent of the office? Who is the builder supporting the Save Aarey campaign?”