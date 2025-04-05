Breaking News
Mumbai: Rules in works for officer housing plot in Bandra

Updated on: 05 April,2025 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

A delegation of office-bearers from the housing society for officers and employees met Shinde, who heads the housing and urban development department

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File pic/ Shadab Khan

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the state officials to form a committee at the earliest to decide the criteria for allotting land for a housing society meant for officers and employees at the Bandra government colony.


A delegation of office-bearers from the housing society for officers and employees met Shinde, who heads the housing and urban development department. During the meeting, it was announced that the government had decided to allocate land to the employees’ society for the construction of housing societies. 


Following this, Shinde instructed the officials to set up a committee to decide the criteria and complete other necessary formalities to resolve the matter.


The meeting was held at the Sahyadri Guest House in Walkeshwar on Friday and was attended by senior IAS officers from the housing department.

