Mumbai: Ruling and Oppn MLAs create scene, stop short of exchanging blows

NCP’s Amol Mitkari and Shinde Sena’s Mahesh Shinde were particularly aggressive and were seen pushing each other on steps of Vidhan Bhavan

Ruling and opposition members protest against each other at Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday

Legislators from the ruling party and the opposition pushed each other and exchanged bad words, at Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday while protesting against each other on the steps.

The incident took place soon after members of the Eknath Shinde faction and some BJP legislators arrived on the steps to raise slogans in retaliation of the agitation held by the opposition. The opposition landed there soon and began responding, which led to chaos that continued for 15-20 minutes. It was only after the intervention of senior leaders that it came to a stop.

Opposition and rebel Shiv Sena leaders raise slogans against each other outside Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

On Wednesday, NCP’s Amol Mitkari and Shinde Sena’s Mahesh Shinde were particularly aggressive as they were seen pushing each other. Later, Mitkari complained to Shinde. Sena’s chief whip Bharat Gogawale said that his colleagues will not tolerate any misbehaviour by the opposition and give it back to them. “They did not push us, but we pushed them. We don’t fear anybody,” bragged Gogawale, adding that they were the sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shinde group MLAs have been upset because the opposition had questioned their integrity over shifting loyalty from party chief Uddhav Thackeray to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The opposition’s slogans in this regard had become a talk of the town since day one of the monsoon session.

The dissent was reflected in CM Shinde’s statements in the House as well, when he cautioned the opposition against stooping so low, failing which he said he would be forced to expose the opposition leaders. “I know everything about you because I have worked with you,” he had said on Tuesday.

