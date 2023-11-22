Mumbai's air quality persistently 'moderate'; AQI at 128

For quite some time, the city has been seeing moderate air quality, however, a light haze settled over the city every morning. Mumbai, on Wednesday, too recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 128

For quite some time, the city has been seeing moderate air quality, however, a light haze settled over the city every morning. Mumbai, on Wednesday, too recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 128, according to data from the SAMEER app at 12 pm. Several areas, across the city, as per the Central Pollution Central Board reported satisfactory air quality. However, the air quality of the Shivaji Nagar area persisted to be in the 'poor' category with AQI of 206.

The Sameer app stated that Powai, Colaba and Malad west areas reported satisfactory air quality with AQI below 100.

Like Mumbai, both Thane and Navi Mumbai witnessed 'moderate' air quality with the former's AQI standing at 158 and Navi Mumbai's at 116. Surprisingly, two nodes in Navi Mumbai reported AQI under 100. Nerule node's AQI stood at 97 while Vashi's was 77.



IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitoring firm, had previously dubbed Delhi as the most polluted city, while Mumbai and Kolkata stood in fifth and sixth ranks respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

Weather in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the weather remains rather pleasant in the city. The India Meteorological Department stated that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear skies and experience minimum and maximum temperatures around 34 degrees Celcius to 24 degrees Celcius.

IMD's Pune division also forecasted a spell of unseasonal showers over Maharashtra and Goa from November 23-27. The weather agency said that parts of Maharashtra, including Kokan, are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall. notably, Mumbai comes under the Kokan administrative division.

