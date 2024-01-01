Shiv Sena (UBT) questioned the government's commitment to developing the Ram Rajya model ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir's consecration event, accusing the celebration of becoming more political than spiritual.

Shiv Sena (UBT)/ File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: Saamana editorial questions BJP's commitment to Ram Rajya model x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT), in Saamana editorial, took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party administration ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir's consecration event. It questioned the government's commitment to developing the Ram Rajya model, accusing the impending celebration of becoming more political than spiritual, stated a report in ANI.

According to the report, Saamana editorial, published on Monday, January 1, 2024, acknowledged the significance of the Ram Temple's inauguration while criticising the government for allegedly exploiting the event for political benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The editorial in its mouthpiece stated, in response to the political milieu surrounding the inauguration, that "the ceremony surrounding the temple of Lord Ramachandra in Ayodhya has created a significant political atmosphere in India in recent months". However, this gathering has the potential to be more political than spiritual. While the Ram temple is a source of pride and joy for Hindus all over the world, it is sad to see the name of Ram utilised for political goals while ignoring the core of Ram Rajya.

"As far as India is concerned, there was a big political atmosphere in the last month of the year regarding the inauguration of Ram Temple. The temple of Lord Ramachandra is being inaugurated in Ayodhya in the first month of the new year. But this ceremony is more entangled in a political event than devotion. Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya; it is definitely a moment of pride and joy for all the Hindus across the country. But it is not right to chant the name of Ram and ignore the concept of Ram Rajya just for the sake of politics," the editorial read.

Saamana also mentions recent episodes of violence against women in Manipur and expresses concern over the government's inaction on the subject. "The rulers observed the disgraceful treatment of women on Manipur's streets without taking action," the editorial emphasises, querying whether this silence is consistent with Ram Rajya values that prioritise justice and equality.

In addition, the editorial emphasises the INDIA bloc's significant challenge to the BJP in the impending 2024 elections. "Assembly elections were held in five states before the end of 2023. Apart from Mizoram, the BJP came to power in three states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while Congress won in Telangana. After this result, those in power at the Center are living under the illusion that they have won the Lok Sabha elections. If we look at the total votes cast in these four states, Congress got 4 crore 99 lakh 69 thousand 462 votes, while BJP got 4 crore 81 lakh 29 thousand 325 votes. Congress got 9 lakh 40 thousand 137 votes more than BJP. The meaning is clear, India Alliance has posed a tremendous challenge to the BJP for the 2024 elections," Saamana editorial further read.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!