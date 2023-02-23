Mumbai: Sanjay Raut sends legal notice to Kirit Somaiya for 'defamatory remarks'

Raut is an accused in a case pertaining to alleged financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of Patra Chawl tenement in suburban Goregaon

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has sent a legal notice to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for alleged defamatory remarks made while Raut was in jail.

Raut is an accused in a case pertaining to alleged financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of Patra Chawl tenement in suburban Goregaon.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July last year for his alleged role in the case. He is currently out on bail.

The notice, sent through his lawyers Sandeep Singh and Supriya Kadam, asked Somaiya to apologise. If he failed to do so, Raut will proceed with criminal and civil defamation cases against him, it said.

Referring to the BJP leader's tweets, posted while Raut was in jail, the notice said, "You had made several false and baseless complaints against my client and every complaint circulated on your Twitter account is completely false, frivolous, unwarranted, without application of mind and without any information and proof."

