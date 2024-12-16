The bench had earlier directed that the convict, lodged at the Yerwada prison in Pune, be evaluated by a psychologist; the psychologist’s report stated the convict was suffering from schizophrenia

Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Schizophrenic man, held for killing father, gets bail x 00:00

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a 35-year-old man, convicted for killing his father, noting he is mentally unsound and suffering from schizophrenia. A division bench of Justice Bharati Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande, in its December 12 order, suspended the life sentence imposed on the man and granted him bail pending hearing of his appeal against conviction. The convict, who was well educated, had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was on psychotropic medication, the court noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mental status examination clearly reflects that he continues to mutter to himself and suffers from mood swings and there is specific reference to his speech, sometimes being coherent and sometimes irrelevant and his judgement being impaired,” the HC said. The bench said mental health is a state of well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realise their abilities, to learn well and work well.

The bench had earlier directed that the convict, lodged at the Yerwada prison in Pune, be evaluated by a psychologist. The psychologist’s report stated the convict was suffering from schizophrenia. The HC bench said prima facie it was convinced that the trial court had failed to consider the accused’s mental illness.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever