Breaking News
Will Mumbai choose to be left high and dry?
Construction of longest tunnel on Mumbai suburban railway takes off
Mumbai: Show us the parking plan, ask Bandra-Khar residents to BMC
Mumbai Crime: Conned of Rs 10 lakh, woman chasing cops for 3 months for FIR
Seven years on, Mumbai University’s grand Dubai, UAE campus plan lost
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai SCLR to get another extension at LBS Marg

Mumbai: SCLR to get another extension, at LBS Marg

Premium

Updated on: 24 February,2023 05:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Motorists will avoid 3 signals thanks to proposed flyover, which can be used only by northbound traffic, says BMC; it shows poor planning, say activists

Mumbai: SCLR to get another extension, at LBS Marg

The connector will start on SCLR and land opposite Kalpana Cinema on LBS Marg. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


The civic body has now decided to build a flyover for motorists heading towards Mulund, as an extension to the Santacruz-Chembur link road (SCLR), said an official. Activists, however, have slammed the authorities, saying there is no planning in building roads, as no amount of connectors have helped reduce traffic on the route.

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mulund santacruz chembur mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK