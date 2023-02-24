Mumbai: SCLR to get another extension, at LBS Marg

Motorists will avoid 3 signals thanks to proposed flyover, which can be used only by northbound traffic, says BMC; it shows poor planning, say activists

The connector will start on SCLR and land opposite Kalpana Cinema on LBS Marg. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The civic body has now decided to build a flyover for motorists heading towards Mulund, as an extension to the Santacruz-Chembur link road (SCLR), said an official. Activists, however, have slammed the authorities, saying there is no planning in building roads, as no amount of connectors have helped reduce traffic on the route.