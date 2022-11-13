Mumbai: Seatbelt action to be paused till November 15

Cab drivers were also give time till end of November to install seat belts

Traffic constables seen asking co-passengers to wear seatbelts

After facing criticism for enforcing penalties on motorists without conducting awareness drives, the Mumbai Traffic Police has temporarily paused the “seatbelt” action. On October 14, the department had announced that they would start penalising motorists as well as co-passengers for not wearing seatbelts while travelling in city limits.

The order was to be implemented from November 1 onwards, but sources said that the joint commissioner of the Traffic Police, has told the staff to go easy on motorists and fine only those who aren’t wearing seatbelt despite having it in their cars. Cab drivers were also give time till end of November to install seat belts. However, the taxi union has requested three months to comply with the orders.

On Saturday, Joint Commissioner Rajvardhan issued orders to discontinue the action till next week. “During the first 10 days, we have made citizens aware about the seat belts. Now, the action on passengers not wearing it will start from Tuesday, November 15,” said a senior traffic official.

When contacted, Joint CP (Traffic) Raj Vardhan said, “We had given motorists 10 days to make changes and add seatbelts to their rear seats. In fact, on November 15, it will be a month since the intimation. Action will start from Tuesday.”

