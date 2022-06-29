Breaking News
Updated on: 29 June,2022 08:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai stood at 0.143 per cent during June 22-28

Mumbai sees 1,504 Covid-19 cases, three fatalities

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,504 fresh Covid-19 cases and three fatalities, which raised the tally to 11,11,227 and the death toll to 19,609, the city civic body said. The city is now left with 11,844 active cases.

All three patients who succumbed to the coronavirus infection were suffering from comorbidities, the BMC bulletin said.




With 14,129 more Covid-19 tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 1,75,13,726. The recovery rate is 97 per cent.
As per the bulletin, 1,444 of the 1,504 fresh cases were asymptomatic, while only 60 symptomatic patients were hospitalised and 18 of them put on the oxygen support.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai stood at 0.143 per cent during June 22-28.

(with inputs from PTI) 

