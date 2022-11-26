Mumbai sees 18 new Covid-19 cases, no fatalities

Maharashtra reports 72 new Covid cases and one death

A man gets his shot at Nair hospital. File pic

Mumbai on Friday logged 18 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths. This took the overall case figure of the city to 1,154,858. Mumbai on Thursday reported 10 Covid-19 cases and no deaths. At least 13 patients recovered and were discharged. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.3 %. On Friday, 3,712 tests were conducted. There are 87 active cases.

The doubling rate of Mumbai is 65,750 days, up from 57,444 days. Maharashtra reported 72 new cases and one death. At least 97 patients recovered and were discharged. On Thursday Maharashtra reported 52 cases. There are 531 active cases in Maharashtra. The recovery rate of the state is 98.17%. Out of 8,55,96,117 laboratory samples 81,35,522 testedpositive (09.50%) for Covid-19 till Friday.

81,35,522

Total no of cases in maharashtra so far

87

Total no of active cases in Mumbai

0

No of deaths in the city on Friday

13

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Friday

