×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s father under police scanner
What even the poshest Mumbaikars couldn’t do, these G20 delegates did!
Mumbai: BMC plays safe over seized properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: 1.2 lakh children in measles-hit areas to get an extra jab
Mumbai: 2,900 toilets in suburban slums to be repaired soon

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai sees 18 new Covid 19 cases no fatalities

Mumbai sees 18 new Covid-19 cases, no fatalities

Updated on: 26 November,2022 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Maharashtra reports 72 new Covid cases and one death

Mumbai sees 18 new Covid-19 cases, no fatalities

A man gets his shot at Nair hospital. File pic


Mumbai on Friday logged 18 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths. This took the overall case figure of the city to 1,154,858. Mumbai on Thursday reported 10 Covid-19 cases and no deaths. At least 13 patients recovered and were discharged. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.3 %. On Friday, 3,712 tests were conducted. There are 87 active cases. 


Also Read: Most people suffering from long Covid are facing social stigma, discrimination: Study



The doubling rate of Mumbai is 65,750 days, up from 57,444 days. Maharashtra reported 72 new cases and one death. At least 97 patients recovered and were discharged. On Thursday Maharashtra reported 52 cases. There are 531 active cases in Maharashtra. The recovery rate of the state is 98.17%. Out of 8,55,96,117 laboratory samples 81,35,522 testedpositive (09.50%) for Covid-19 till Friday.


81,35,522
Total no of cases in maharashtra so far

87
Total no of active cases in Mumbai

0
No of deaths in the city on Friday

13
Patients recovered and discharged in city on Friday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation vaccination vaccine mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK