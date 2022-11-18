Mumbai sees 26 new Covid-19 cases, 42 recoveries

Maharashtra sees 108 new cases and 131 recoveries

A young girl gets her shot at Nair hospital. File pic

Mumbai on Thursday reported 26 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,54,758, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,742, a civic official said. This was a dip from the 30 cases reported a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 42 in the past 24 hours to touch 11,34,824, leaving the city with an active caseload of 198, he said. As per BMC data, the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 27,419 days. The overall growth rate of cases between November 10 and 16 was 0.003 per cent. So far, 1,85,20,063 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 3,674 in the past 24 hours, as per civic data. Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 108 Covid-19 cases and 131 recoveries, while the fatality count stood unchanged, a health official said.

Also Read: Seven suspected measles deaths, 164 cases reported in Mumbai since September: BMC

The state’s tally is 81,34,891, its recovery count stands at 79,85,630, and the toll remains 1,48,402, he said. The addition to the tally is a dip from the 156 cases reported on Wednesday, he added. The active tally of Maharashtra was 859, he added. As per health department data, the recovery rate in the state stands at 98.17 per cent. So far, 8,54,89,644 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 13,617 in the past 24 hours, as per official data.

81,34,891

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

13,617

No of tests conducted in state on Thursday

0

No of deaths in city on Thursday

42

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Thursday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever