Breaking News
No curbs on Ganesh festival, other religious events: CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai may witness mini swine flu wave, experts warn
Mumbai: State clears resumption of Metro-3 car shed work at Aarey
Thane: Potholes, traffic woes leave commuters fuming; TMC promises prompt action
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai sees 273 new cases one deathwhile TPR is at 271 per cent

Mumbai sees 273 new cases, one death,while TPR is at 2.71 per cent

Updated on: 22 July,2022 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Of the 273 fresh cases, 26 patients need hospitalisation and 4 were put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally rose to 11,22,109

Mumbai sees 273 new cases, one death,while TPR is at 2.71 per cent

A man gets his shot at KJ Somaiya Covid centre, Sion, on Thursday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


On Thursday the city reported 273 fresh Covid-19 cases after 10,058 samples were tested. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 2.71 per cent. The city also reported one death. Of the 273 fresh cases, 26 patients need hospitalisation and 4 were put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally rose to 11,22,109. 

Currently, there are 1,937 active patients in Mumbai out of which 244 are being  treated in hospitals and 27 are on oxygen support. After one death, the total death count due to Covid stood at 19,636. In the past 24 hours, 338 patients recovered after which the total recovery count reached 11,00,536

Also read: The vaccine is still our best bet against Covid


On Thursday the state reported 2,289 cases after which the total count went up to 80,27,395. On the other hand, 2,400 patients  recovered and the total tally went up to 78,64,831. On Thursday 6 deaths were reported in the state. There was one death each in Mira- Bhayandar, Thane, and Raigad, and 2 people died in Satara. The total death toll stood at 1,48,045 and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent as per the state health officials. At least 528 cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) while 810 patients were reported in the Pune circle.

80,27,395
Total no of cases in Maharashtra

528
Total no of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

1
No of deaths in city on Thursday

338
Patients recovered and discharged in city on Thursday

Coronavirus Omicron lockdown brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK