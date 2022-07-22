Mumbai sees 273 new cases, one death,while TPR is at 2.71 per cent

Of the 273 fresh cases, 26 patients need hospitalisation and 4 were put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally rose to 11,22,109

A man gets his shot at KJ Somaiya Covid centre, Sion, on Thursday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

On Thursday the city reported 273 fresh Covid-19 cases after 10,058 samples were tested. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 2.71 per cent. The city also reported one death. Of the 273 fresh cases, 26 patients need hospitalisation and 4 were put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally rose to 11,22,109.

Currently, there are 1,937 active patients in Mumbai out of which 244 are being treated in hospitals and 27 are on oxygen support. After one death, the total death count due to Covid stood at 19,636. In the past 24 hours, 338 patients recovered after which the total recovery count reached 11,00,536.

On Thursday the state reported 2,289 cases after which the total count went up to 80,27,395. On the other hand, 2,400 patients recovered and the total tally went up to 78,64,831. On Thursday 6 deaths were reported in the state. There was one death each in Mira- Bhayandar, Thane, and Raigad, and 2 people died in Satara. The total death toll stood at 1,48,045 and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent as per the state health officials. At least 528 cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) while 810 patients were reported in the Pune circle.

