Mumbai sees 318 cases, state sees less than 500

Mumbai on Monday reported 318 COVID-19 cases, the fifth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 300, taking the infection caseload to 10,65,296, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said 298 of the 318 new cases were asymptomatic, while just three of the 20 persons hospitalised needed oxygen support.
The recovery count increased by 150 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,43, 492, leaving the city with 2,238 active cases.
BMC data showed that 5,107 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of tests in the metropolis to 1,71,28,545.
It also revealed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between May 23 and 28 was 0.026 per cent, and the caseload doubling time stood at 2,615 days.
After logging more than 500 cases for the past few days, Maharashtra detected 431 new COVID-19 patients on Monday, taking the overall tally to 78,86,375, while no fresh death linked to the disease was registered in the state, a health department official said. The state had witnessed 550 coronavirus cases on Sunday and on a couple of days prior to that also, the daily count had crossed 500.
The recovery count increased by 297 in the last 24 hours to touch 77,35,385, which is 98.09 per cent of the overall tally, the official said. Maharashtra’s active tally further increased to 3,131.
State health department data revealed the positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) was 0.030 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent.
78,86,375 Total No. of cases in maharashtra
383 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours
0 No. of deaths in city on monday
150 patients Recovered and discharged in city on monday
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever