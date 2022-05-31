Breaking News
Almost 270 city primary schools unrecognised in Mumbai
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Bombay Parsi Panchayat trustee elections sees four newbies on board
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai sees 318 cases, state sees less than 500

Mumbai sees 318 cases, state sees less than 500

Updated on: 31 May,2022 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The recovery count increased by 150 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,43, 492, leaving the city with 2,238 active cases

Mumbai sees 318 cases, state sees less than 500

A beneficiary receives the vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai on Monday reported 318 COVID-19 cases, the fifth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 300, taking the infection caseload to 10,65,296, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said 298 of the 318 new cases were asymptomatic, while just three of the 20 persons hospitalised needed oxygen support.




The recovery count increased by 150 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,43, 492, leaving the city with 2,238 active cases.


Show full article

Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK