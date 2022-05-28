Mumbai sees 330 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,929

So far, 10,43,108 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 198 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,929

Mumbai on Saturday reported 330 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally here to 10,64,603, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said.

So far, 10,43,108 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 198 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,929, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

He said only 20 of the 330 persons detected with the infection in the last 24 hours needed hospitalisation.

