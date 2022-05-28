Breaking News
Indian Navy decommissions INS Gomati after 34 years of service
Mumbai: 20-year-old man stabbed to death during argument in Trombay
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
People should wear masks in districts where Covid-19 cases are increasing: Maharashtra health minister
Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal empanelled in rank of secretary by Union government
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled child
Mumbai sees 330 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,929
Maharashtra: Rana couple recites Hanuman Chalisa in Nagpur temple; NCP workers follow with prayers to curb inflation
SpiceJet plane returns to Mumbai after windshield crack observed
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai sees 330 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,929

Mumbai sees 330 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,929

Updated on: 28 May,2022 08:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

So far, 10,43,108 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 198 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,929

Mumbai sees 330 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,929

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai on Saturday reported 330 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally here to 10,64,603, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said.

So far, 10,43,108 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 198 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,929, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.




He said only 20 of the 330 persons detected with the infection in the last 24 hours needed hospitalisation.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK