Mumbai sees 402 new Covid-19 cases as virus kills 3

Mumbai on Friday reported 402 new coronavirus cases and three fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 676 more patients recovered in the metropolis, the BMC said.

With these additions, the overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,45,497, while the death toll increased to 19,705, said the civic body in a bulletin.

The city logged 130 more Covid-19 cases and one less fatality compared to Thursday, when it had reported 272 cases and four deaths.

The city’s case doubling rate has improved to over 1,500 days.

As per the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 5,834 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,81,10,203.

Mumbai’s overall tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,22,378 after 676 more patients recovered from the infection during the day, said the BMC.

Of the 402 new cases, only 36 patients were symptomatic, said the BMC.

1,258 cases in state

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,258 new cases and six more deaths linked to the infection, which took the tally to 81,02,377 and the toll to 1,48,257, a health department official said.

On Thursday, the state had seen 781 cases and four deaths.

Of the new cases, 678 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by the Pune circle (381), Nagpur (56), Kolhapur (49), Nashik (35), Akola (16), Aurangabad (12) and the Latur circle (9).

All the six deaths related to Covid-19 were registered in the Mumbai circle—three in the metropolis, two in Thane and one in Mira-Bhayander, he added.

The recovery count increased by 1,942 in the past 24 hours to reach 79,44,923, leaving the state with an active caseload of 9,197, the official said.Agencies

81,02,377

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

1,258

Total no of cases in state in the last 24 hours

3

No of deaths in city on Friday

676

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Friday

