Mumbai sees 46 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Maharashtra sees 130 cases and another death

A woman takes her shot at Nair hospital. File pic

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 46 new coronavirus cases, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Of these patients, 42 were asymptomatic. There was one COVID-19 related death.

At least 84 patients recovered and were discharged. The city now has 357 active cases. The patient who died had chronic kidney disease.

There were 4,546 tests conducted. The recovery rate of Mumbai now is 98.3 per cent. The doubling rate is 13,369 days.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,33,812, while two more patients succumbed to the infection and 226 recovered in the state, said the health department.

With 10,764 swab samples examined in the past 24 hours, the number of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,53,80,728, said the bulletin.

81,33,812 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

4,546 No. of tests in mumbai on wednesday

1 No. of deaths in city on wednesday

84 No. of patients Recovered and discharged in Mumbai on wednesday

