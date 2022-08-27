Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679

The overall growth rate of cases in the city is 0.074 per cent for the period between August 19 and August 25, while the doubling rate was 929 days, the civic body said
Representational images. Pic/iStock
Mumbai on Friday recorded 679 new cases of novel Coronavirus and two fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 11,42,083 and toll to 19,681, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The metropolis has logged less than 1,000 daily infections for a week now.
Of the latest infections, 65 patients were symptomatic and the remaining 614 were asymptomatic, it said.
As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 9,572 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests carried out so far to 180,57,956.
The count of recoveries rose to 11,17,010, after 1,099 patients recovered from the infection during the day, it stated.
With this, the city now has 5,392 active cases, while the recovery rate stands at 97.8 per cent, the bulletin said.
The overall growth rate of cases in the city is 0.074 per cent for the period between August 19 and August 25, while the doubling rate was 929 days, the civic body said.
State logs 1,846 cases
Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,846 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths linked to the infection, which took the overall tally in the state to 80,93,122 and the toll to 1,48,218, a health department official said.
The addition to the tally and the toll was less than the 1,887 cases and six fatalities reported a day earlier.
Besides the two deaths in Mumbai, Vasai-Virar in Palghar district and Raigad witnessed one fatality each, he said.
The recovery count increased by 2,240 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,33,033, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,871, he said.
State health department data showed the coronavirus recovery rate was 98.02 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.
80,93,122 Total No. of cases in maharashtra
1,846 Total no. of cases in state in the last 24 hours
2 No. of deaths in city on Friday
1,099 patients Recovered and discharged in city on Friday
