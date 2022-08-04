Mumbai sees first death due to rain-related illness, 49-year-old Santacruz man succumbs to leptospirosis

BMC says its death committee will take a final call on the cause of the man’s death; doctors ask citizens to avoid wading through flooded streets

A woman walks through a waterlogged street at Parel. File pic

The city on Tuesday saw the first death due to a rain-related illness this monsoon, with sources saying that a 49-year-old man from Santacruz East succumbed to leptospirosis. The BMC, however, said its death review committee will ascertain what claimed the man’s life. Mumbai saw 65 lepto cases in July of which about half were reported in the past seven days. The casualty comes amid an increase in cases of monsoon ailments like swine flu, dengue and lepto in Mumbai.

Sources said Sunil Singh was admitted to civic-run V N Desai Hospital on July 18 for fever and a few health complications. He was taken to the ICU ward after his health worsened and put on a ventilator but he died on Tuesday. They said Singh’s kidneys and liver failed due to leptospirosis.

Also read: Mumbai rains: Leptospirosis alert — check symptoms and preventive measures

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that spreads through the infected urine of animals like rats, dogs, cats and buffalo. Humans can get the disease through direct contact with urine from infected animals or through water, soil or food contaminated with their urine. The bacteria can invade the body through cuts in the skin as well as the nose, mouth, or genitals.



Leptospirosis spreads through the infected urine of animals like rats, dogs, cats and buffalo

After heavy rain in the first 15 days of July left many areas waterlogged, officials had expected a rise in lepto cases. While the city reported 34 lepto cases in the first 24 days of last month, it saw 31 cases between July 25 and July 31.

Dr Nitin Karnik, professor and HoD (medicine) at Sion hospital said, “We see cases of leptospirosis, dengue, and malaria each day. We found that people are coming with complaints of high fever and loose motion which is something unusual. Usually, people have red eyes, fever and body ache and some develop jaundice and renal failure.”

Dr Karnik said many patients visit the hospital only after the disease has progressed and they struggle to breathe. “People who have a history of wading through water and have the above symptoms must consult a doctor without wasting time,” he said.

On the death of the Santacruz man, a BMC official said, “Though his report was positive for lepto, there might be some other reason for the death. Our death review committee will take a final call on suspected cases.”

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, head of Medicine at JJ hospital, said, “We are seeing a rise in lepto cases. About 10 per cent of the patients can develop a haemorrhagic fever in which the skin and eyes become dark yellow. It can lead to bleeding and kidney failure.”

How to prevent lepto infection

>> Avoid touching water or soil that may be contaminated with animal urine

>> Avoid touching objects that may be contaminated with animal urine or animal bedding

>> Don’t wade, swim, or put your head in floodwaters or water from lakes, rivers, or swamps

>> If it is not possible to avoid wading through floodwaters, wear protective clothing like footwear and cover cuts and wounds with waterproof bandages or dressing

>> Drink boiled water and wash vegetables properly

31

No of lepto cases between July 25 and 31