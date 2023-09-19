Mumbai sees rise in malaria and dengue cases, says BMC

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that there has been a rise in vector-borne diseases in Mumbai this week. Around 756 malaria cases and 703 dengue cases were reported in the city from September 1 to September 18

Representative image/iStock

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that there has been a rise in vector-borne diseases in Mumbai this week. Around 756 malaria cases and 703 dengue cases were reported in the city from September 1 to September 18.

"A rise is observed in malaria and dengue cases this week," the health bulletin of BMC stated, adding that, "In 2023 cases increased due to an increase in reporting units from 22 to 880. These units include BMC dispensaries, BMC Hospitals, HBT clinics, additional private labs, and private hospitals."

According to the BMC data, around 83,342 blood slides were collected for malaria, 11,926 houses were inspected, 33,560 breeding sources were inspected and 1,270 Anopheles mosquito breeding spots were detected by the civic authorities in the past 18 days in the city.

BMC shares advisory for prevention of vector-borne diseases -Malaria and Dengue:

- As the number of dengue and malaria cases rises, use mosquito nets while sleeping. Use of complete clothing is advised to avoid mosquito bites.

- To prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, the workplace, residence and surroundings must be kept clean. Mosquito larvae live in standing water, the larvae require only minimal amounts of water, and even something as small as a puddle of water on a discarded plastic container can house them, odd articles such as tins, thermocol boxes, coconut shells, tires, which must be removed. Maintain cleanliness around houses.

- Whenever have fever, headache, rashes, muscle & joint pain, vomiting, or diarrhoea, do not take self-medication and consult your nearest BMC health post/dispensary/hospital immediately. It is important not to delay treatment because it can lead to complications and even death if left untreated.

- If malaria is detected, take complete treatment as per doctors advice

Besides dengue and malaria, seven H1N1 cases, 322 gastro cases, 50 leptospirosis cases and 19 chikungunya cases were also reported by the civic body in Mumbai, this month till September 18.