Mumbai sees two-fold rise in Covid-19 cases in 15 days

The second half of May saw a rapid increase in cases, reporting two-thirds of the month’s total cases; TPR rises to 3.2 per cent

A beneficiary gets a dose of vaccine at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo on Tuesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

The second half of May saw a two-fold increase in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai even as the number of tests conducted daily remained the same. The test positivity rate (TPR) also climbed to 3.2 per cent, from 0.34 per cent in March. However, there were no fatalities related to the infection in the city from May 16 to 31.

Mumbai reported a total of 5,888 cases of infection in May, almost a three-fold rise as compared to the previous two months. After the third wave of COVID receded in March, very few cases were reported in April with TPR, or positive cases per 100 tests, at less than 1 per cent. The month also saw a rise in hospitalisation even as fatality remained low. In May, three deaths were recorded in the first half, but there haven’t been any deaths in the last two weeks.

Of the 5,888 cases reported through the month, 4,114 were registered in the last 15 days. On an average, 8,023 tests were conducted daily May 16 to 31 with a TPR of 3.21 per cent. In March and April, the TRP stood at 0.34 per cent and 0.70 per cent with a daily average of 13,999 and 8,949 tests, respectively.

Show full article