Mumbai: Sena will hear your grievances tomorrow, at Marine Lines

After the first meeting at C ward office, minister Kesarkar, who is leading the programme, will listen to complaints of D ward residents at Grant Road

Minister Deepak Kesarkar is leading the Shinde Sena’s grievance redressal programme. Pic/Atul Kamble

Deepak Kesarkar, the guardian minister of Mumbai City, will lead the Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s grievance redressal programme with the first meeting with the masses on Wednesday, the BMC announced on Monday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s official statement, Kesarkar will hold the first meeting with local residents at the civic body’s C ward office in Marine Lines on Wednesday. The second grievance redressal program will hold at the D ward office in Grant Road on Thursday.

The minister will hear citizens' issues related to the development work in the city, civic issues and government schemes. The BMC had appealed to the citizens to attend grievance programme with written statement or application with their complaints.

The ruling Shiv Sena launched the programme after the BJP announced its initiate for the women of Mumbai. Sources said that the party was not taken into consideration when the BJP launched the grievance programme for women. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the minister for Women and Child Development, had taken a grievance meeting for women.

The suggestion was made by former corporators during a recent meeting with Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde. They had raised the issue of establishing a connection with the masses.