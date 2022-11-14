Mumbai serial blasts: Four accused held in May after 29 years 'actively involved', says CBI supplementary charge sheet

On March 12, 1993, a total of 257 persons were killed and more than 1,400 injured after 12 blasts took place in the country's financial capital

Four persons arrested in May this year in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts after being on the run for 29 years were "actively involved" in its criminal conspiracy, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in its supplementary charge sheet filed in a special court here.

After being on the run for 29 years, Mumbai residents Abu Bakar, Saiyad Qureshi, Mohammad Shoeb Qureshi and Mohammad Yusuf Ismail were nabbed by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Sardarnagar area of Ahmedabad on May 12 this year. They were then handed over to the CBI.

As per the CBI's supplementary charge sheet, details of which were made available on Monday, the four were in Dubai during January-February 1993 and "were actively involved in achieving the objects of the criminal conspiracy, which took place at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai to take the revenge of Babri Masjid demolition".

As per the investigation to achieve the object of the criminal conspiracy, towards the end of January-February 1993, they attended the conspiratorial meeting at Dubai which was headed by the prime absconding accused Dawood Ibrahim and other accused, it added.

These accused persons proceeded to Pakistan for training in arms and ammunition, lobbing hand grenades and making bombs in order to avenge the demolition of Babri Masjid, the CBI said in its supplementary charge sheet.

As per the probe agency's supplementary charge sheet, three days after the blast, accused Abu Bakr and one more person went to the house of an absconding accused in Mehsala in Maharashtra's Raigad district on the direction of Mohammed Dossa and destroyed the remaining weapons in the sea.

Facts mentioned disclose the four were active members of conspiracy along with others chargesheeted, the CBI said.

The four accused, to hide their identities, had prepared passports using forged documents, while the Interpol had also issued a Red Corner Notice against them on the CBI's request, Gujarat police had said after they were held in May.

