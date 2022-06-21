Breaking News
Mumbai: Session Court grants bail to three accused in Bulli Bai case

Updated on: 21 June,2022 07:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The app had made the details of several Muslim women public to allow people to participate in their 'auction'

Mumbai: Session Court grants bail to three accused in Bulli Bai case

Representative image.


On tuesday, a sessions court in Mumbai granted bail to three students arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case. Niraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Singh were granted bail by Additional Sessions Judge AB Sharma.

The app had made the details of several Muslim women public to allow people to participate in their "auction".

In the bail application, filed through advocate Shivam Deshmukh, Niraj Bishnoi claimed he had been falsely implicated in the case, and sought parity as his co-accused had been given bail.




