Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared in the Legislative Assembly that Mumbai's first state-of-the-art cyber police station, situated in Bandra West, is on the verge of becoming operational.

Devendra Fadnavis/ File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai set to get state-of-art cyber police station soon: Devendra Fadnavis

The increasing number of cybercrimes, significant incidents of money laundering, and fraud cases led to the initiative to open this cyber police station. The Bandra West Assembly constituency's MLA, Ashish Shelar, emphasised the need for a stand-alone cyber police station in Mumbai. The development of this cutting-edge institution was approved when the then-chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, accepted his advice for a suitable location.

Devendra Fadnavis laid the cornerstone for the cyber police station on June 15, 2019. The multi-story building's development is currently nearing completion. It is situated on Swami Vivekananda Road, close to Bandra Railway Station. The complex will include an autonomous cyber training institute, officer housing, and a cutting-edge police station.

MLA Ashish Shelar asked about the cyber police station's operational preparedness during a recent Assembly meeting. He added that furniture installation is now in progress and emphasised the continuous construction efforts. Referencing the growing number of cybercrimes in Maharashtra and Mumbai, he inquired about the anticipated launch date of the station.

In response to the question, Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, promised that the cyber police station and related lab would soon be functioning. He said that the work is being reviewed, which suggests that the station would soon be engaged in battling local cyber threats.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said drugs worth around Rs 50,000 crore have recently been confiscated by the Maharashtra police; he said in the legislative assembly on Friday without specifying the exact period during which the drugs were seized.

"The police have seized drugs worth Rs 50,000 crore in the recent past. The police discretely tracked 2,200 small shops (selling drugs) in Mumbai and removed them to curb the menace of drugs," said Fadnavis.

"The state government is keeping a watch on chemicals being imported which could be used to make drugs. We have also found that closed factory sites are being used for drug production," Fadnavis added.

With PTI inputs

