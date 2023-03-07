Mumbai: Seven Blind School students fell sick due to food poisoning

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, five among the seven children’s age are above 12 years and two are below 12 years

At least seven children fell sick due to food poisoning at the Victoria Memorial Blind School in Mumbai’s Tardeo as reported at around 1 am on Tuesday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, five among the seven children’s age are above 12 years and two are below 12 years.

The brief further said that five children are complaining vomiting and abdominal pain, whereas two others are suffering from fever.

All the seven children are admitted to BMC’s Nair Hospital and reported to be in “stable condition”.

In a separate incident in January 2023, thirty-six students in Sangli in Maharashtra fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, an official said. All of them were shifted to a hospital, where 35 were discharged post treatment, while one has been kept under observation, he said.

The incident took place in Wanlesswadi High School after the children, from Classes V and VII, had rice and dal prepared at a central kitchen run by a self-help group, he said.